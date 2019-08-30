Prices Of Petroleum Products Likely To Be Curtailed Next Month
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:08 PM
Price of petroleum products is likely to be curtailed by 7 rupees next month
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Price of petroleum products is likely to be curtailed by 7 rupees next month.Good news for Pakistani citizen has finally come because reduction of 7 rupees in petroleum products is expected next month.
Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send summery today for decreasing prices of petroleum products.Reduction in petrol price is expected Rs 5 per liter, high speed diesel Rs 7 per liter and light diesel price Rs 3 per liter .