Prices of petroleum products likely to be curtailed next month

Price of petroleum products is likely to be curtailed by 7 rupees next month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Price of petroleum products is likely to be curtailed by 7 rupees next month.Good news for Pakistani citizen has finally come because reduction of 7 rupees in petroleum products is expected next month.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send summery today for decreasing prices of petroleum products.Reduction in petrol price is expected Rs 5 per liter, high speed diesel Rs 7 per liter and light diesel price Rs 3 per liter .