UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prices Of Petroleum Products Likely To Be Curtailed Next Month

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:08 PM

Prices of petroleum products likely to be curtailed next month

Price of petroleum products is likely to be curtailed by 7 rupees next month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Price of petroleum products is likely to be curtailed by 7 rupees next month.Good news for Pakistani citizen has finally come because reduction of 7 rupees in petroleum products is expected next month.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send summery today for decreasing prices of petroleum products.Reduction in petrol price is expected Rs 5 per liter, high speed diesel Rs 7 per liter and light diesel price Rs 3 per liter .

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Price

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

59 minutes ago

Pakistan to never step back from supporting Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan stands with Kashmir until its freedom fro ..

3 minutes ago

Me and Aiman struggled a lot in showbiz: Minal Kha ..

3 minutes ago

Our drama industry is bigger despite international ..

3 minutes ago

Brad Pitt says space epic Ad Astra' his most chall ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.