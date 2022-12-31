Prices of petroleum products to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday said that the government has decided to keep the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged for next 15 days to facilitate the masses in the country, particularly to provide relief to lower-income people during intense winters.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that these prices would be applicable from January 1, 2023 and would remain in force for next 15 days to January 15, 2023.

He said that the decision for keeping the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged in local market was taken under the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to common man, particularly the lower income groups and ensure provision of fuel at household level on affordable prices to meet the winter requirements.

The price of diesel will remain unchanged at current level and it would be available on existing price of Rs227.80 per liter, petrol Rs214.80 per liter, kerosene oil Rs171.83 per liter and light diesel oil at Rs169.00 per liter, he added.

Due to movements of petroleum prices in the international markets, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs 8.76 per liter increase in kerosene oil and Rs 7.73 per liter of light diesel oil, however, the government has decided against to keep the existing prices of other oil products unchanged.