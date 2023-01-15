UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Petroleum Products To Remain Unchanged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Prices of petroleum products to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Sunday said that the government has decided to keep the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged for next 15 days to facilitate the masses in the country, particularly to provide relief to lower-income people during intense winters.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that these prices would be applicable from January 16, 2023 and would remain in force for next 15 days to January 31, 2023.

He said that the decision for keeping the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged in local market was taken under the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to common man, particularly the lower income groups and ensure provision of fuel at household level on affordable prices to meet the winter requirements.

The price of diesel will remain unchanged at current level and it would be available on existing price of Rs 227.80 per liter, petrol Rs 214.80 per liter, kerosene oil Rs 171.83 per liter and light diesel oil at Rs 169.00 per liter, he added.

Due to movements of petroleum prices in the international markets, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs 8.76 per liter increase in kerosene oil and Rs 7.73 per liter of light diesel oil. However, the government has decided again to keep the existing prices of other oil products unchanged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Ishaq Dar Winters Oil Man Price January Sunday Market From Government

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

36 minutes ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

51 minutes ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

51 minutes ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.