Prices Of Poultry, Ghee Surge In Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) prices of poultry, ghee, and cooking oil have surged in Bahawalpur, however, the price of eggs has decreased.
APP learned on Sunday that the poultry meat was sold out at Rs 619 per kilogram, and Banaspati ghee was sold out at Rs 440 per kilogram which earlier, was sold out at Rs 430 per kilogram.
Cooking oil was sold out at Rs 450 to 550 per kilogram as per different varieties, respectively.
However, eggs per dozen were sold out at Rs 243 which earlier, were sold out at Rs 480 per dozen.
