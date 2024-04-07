Open Menu

Prices Of Poultry, Ghee Surge In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Prices of poultry, ghee surge in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) prices of poultry, ghee, and cooking oil have surged in Bahawalpur, however, the price of eggs has decreased.

APP learned on Sunday that the poultry meat was sold out at Rs 619 per kilogram, and Banaspati ghee was sold out at Rs 440 per kilogram which earlier, was sold out at Rs 430 per kilogram.

Cooking oil was sold out at Rs 450 to 550 per kilogram as per different varieties, respectively.

However, eggs per dozen were sold out at Rs 243 which earlier, were sold out at Rs 480 per dozen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Bahawalpur Price Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

16 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

16 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

17 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

17 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

17 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

18 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

18 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

18 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business