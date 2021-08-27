Prices of tomatoes, potatoes LPG Cylinder go down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The prices of tomatoes, potatoes and LPG Cylinder went down by 29.88 per cent, 2.11 per cent and 2.63 percent respectively down during the week ending on August 26, as compared to the previous week, the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday revealed.

On Year-on-Year basis the prices of potatoes went down by 25.43 per cent, Moong pulse by 19.17 per cent and tomatoes by 6.66 per cent.

On the other hand, the food items that witnessed increase in prices on Week-on-Week basis included, Chicken (9.52%), Pulse Masoor (9.32%), Onions (7.55%), Garlic (5.21%), Bananas (5.02%), Pulse Mash (3.33%), Eggs (2.86%), Pulse Gram (2.85%), Mustard Oil (2.02%) and Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (1.80%) with joint impact of (0.64%) into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.

22%).

On year-on-year basis, the prices of commodities that witnessed increase included LPG (57.28%), electricity for Q1 (46.55%), chicken (38.24%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (37.90%), mustard oil (36.72%), vegetable ghee 2.5Kg (36.28%), chilies powder (35.71%),cooking oil 5liter (34.84%), eggs (33.81%), gents sandal (33.37%), gents sponge chappal (25.13%), washing soap (21.72%) and match box (21.51%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 26 recorded an increase of 0.22 per cent compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.15%) items increased 05 (9.80%) items decreased and 24 (47.05%) items remained constant.