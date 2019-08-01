Pricey truck sales boost GM earnings despite lower volumes

Strong demand for pricey, high-end trucks in North America boosted General Motors' earnings, offsetting lower car sales, especially in China, the company announced Thursday

The biggest US carmaker reported slightly higher second-quarter profits, and highlighted the launch of upgraded pickup truck models aimed at the American market, where the economy is strong and demand has held up.

The result was a record average transaction price of $37,126 in North America in the quarter, boosting operating income in the region even as the number of vehicles sold in the quarter fell there and in other markets.

"We're really starting to see the earnings potential of the truck enterprise," said GM Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara.

Net income rose to $2.4 billion, up 1.2 percent from the year-ago period.

But revenues fell 1.9 percent to $36.1 billion, as global vehicle sales dropped 6.1 percent, a decline of more than 125,000 cars.