Open Menu

Primark, APTMA Discuss Possible Collaboration On Sustainable Cotton Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Primark, APTMA discuss possible collaboration on sustainable cotton initiatives

Primark and APTMA have discussed potential collaboration opportunities on sustainable cotton initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Primark and APTMA have discussed potential collaboration opportunities on sustainable cotton initiatives.

While expressing a shared commitment to promoting sustainable growth in Pakistan's cotton industry, both sides have engaged in fruitful discussions on sustainable cotton initiatives, industry challenges, and solutions, as well as evolving buyers’ requirements.

This vital understanding was evolved during a visit of delegation from Primark's Headquarters to APTMA Lahore office on Monday. The Primark delegation included Mr Kerry Conway, Primark Cotton Project Lead, UK, Mr Andrew Atherton, Seed and Sustainability Manager, UK, and Rana Muhammad Wajid, Primark Cotton Project Manager, Pakistan, Imran Zaid, Product Sustainability Manager, Pakistan, and Ali Hassan, Ethical Trade Executive, Pakistan.

Chairman APTMA North Asad Shafi, Senior Vice Chairman APTMA North Muhammad Anees Khawaja, Treasurer APTMA North Mohammad Qasim, Tariq Mahmood, Habib Anwar, Haroon Elahi, Danish Aslam, Faisal Jawed, senior APTMA members and Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir welcomed the delegation.

Mr Kerry Conway said that their visit was aimed to discuss the Primark Cotton Project and explore potential collaboration opportunities with APTMA.

He said the project, currently implemented in Punjab and Sindh, is in the process of training 30,000 registered farmers on sustainable cotton farming practices through Cotton Connect, ensuring traceability of sustainable cotton through the Traceable platform.

"We are delighted to form partnership with APTMA, which will enable us to make a meaningful impact on sustainable cotton production in Pakistan," said Mr Conway, adding, "APTMA's expertise and insights have been invaluable, and we look forward to working together to address industry challenges.

"

Chairman APTMA North Asad Shafi made a detailed presentation for visiting delegation. He hoped that the discussion between the two organizations is expected to yield significant benefits for Pakistan's textile sector, including increased adoption of sustainable cotton farming practices, improved supply chain transparency, and enhanced competitiveness in global markets.

He underscored the need of further exploration on partnering with Primark for this critical initiative. "Together, we can drive positive change in Pakistan's cotton industry and contribute to a more sustainable future," he hoped.

The Chairman APTMA North explained in details about APTMA Cotton Foundation and efforts being made by APTMA in collaboration with other stake holders to maximise production of local cotton with full traceability and sustainability.

While highlighting the way forward, he said there's an urgent need for the introduction of improved, genetically modified, and certified seed. Besides, he said, there is also a need for sharing of information on new seed technologies, synergies with international cotton research institutes, capacity building of agriculture research institutions in Pakistan, training on contamination-free cotton production, and establishment of joint ventures with Pakistani partners.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Punjab Agriculture Visit Atherton Lead Conway United Kingdom Market Textile Cotton From Industry

Recent Stories

Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore

Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore

8 minutes ago
 Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP ..

Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference

3 minutes ago
 ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in ..

ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles

3 minutes ago
 DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Produc ..

DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee

42 seconds ago
 Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants

Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants

44 seconds ago
 Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parl ..

Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parliamentarians

45 seconds ago
KP Inter-Regional Schools' Cricket Tournament from ..

KP Inter-Regional Schools' Cricket Tournament from 21st

47 seconds ago
 Snowfall ends dry spell in Upper Reaches of Kashmi ..

Snowfall ends dry spell in Upper Reaches of Kashmir

49 seconds ago
 Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in w ..

Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in weeks

34 seconds ago
 Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control li ..

Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases

35 seconds ago
 AJK DC emphasizes prior permission from local auth ..

AJK DC emphasizes prior permission from local authorities for holding public mee ..

37 seconds ago
 PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh

PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Business