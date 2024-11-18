Primark, APTMA discuss possible collaboration on sustainable cotton initiatives

Primark and APTMA have discussed potential collaboration opportunities on sustainable cotton initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Primark and APTMA have discussed potential collaboration opportunities on sustainable cotton initiatives.

While expressing a shared commitment to promoting sustainable growth in Pakistan's cotton industry, both sides have engaged in fruitful discussions on sustainable cotton initiatives, industry challenges, and solutions, as well as evolving buyers’ requirements.

This vital understanding was evolved during a visit of delegation from Primark's Headquarters to APTMA Lahore office on Monday. The Primark delegation included Mr Kerry Conway, Primark Cotton Project Lead, UK, Mr Andrew Atherton, Seed and Sustainability Manager, UK, and Rana Muhammad Wajid, Primark Cotton Project Manager, Pakistan, Imran Zaid, Product Sustainability Manager, Pakistan, and Ali Hassan, Ethical Trade Executive, Pakistan.

Chairman APTMA North Asad Shafi, Senior Vice Chairman APTMA North Muhammad Anees Khawaja, Treasurer APTMA North Mohammad Qasim, Tariq Mahmood, Habib Anwar, Haroon Elahi, Danish Aslam, Faisal Jawed, senior APTMA members and Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir welcomed the delegation.

Mr Kerry Conway said that their visit was aimed to discuss the Primark Cotton Project and explore potential collaboration opportunities with APTMA.

He said the project, currently implemented in Punjab and Sindh, is in the process of training 30,000 registered farmers on sustainable cotton farming practices through Cotton Connect, ensuring traceability of sustainable cotton through the Traceable platform.

"We are delighted to form partnership with APTMA, which will enable us to make a meaningful impact on sustainable cotton production in Pakistan," said Mr Conway, adding, "APTMA's expertise and insights have been invaluable, and we look forward to working together to address industry challenges.

Chairman APTMA North Asad Shafi made a detailed presentation for visiting delegation. He hoped that the discussion between the two organizations is expected to yield significant benefits for Pakistan's textile sector, including increased adoption of sustainable cotton farming practices, improved supply chain transparency, and enhanced competitiveness in global markets.

He underscored the need of further exploration on partnering with Primark for this critical initiative. "Together, we can drive positive change in Pakistan's cotton industry and contribute to a more sustainable future," he hoped.

The Chairman APTMA North explained in details about APTMA Cotton Foundation and efforts being made by APTMA in collaboration with other stake holders to maximise production of local cotton with full traceability and sustainability.

While highlighting the way forward, he said there's an urgent need for the introduction of improved, genetically modified, and certified seed. Besides, he said, there is also a need for sharing of information on new seed technologies, synergies with international cotton research institutes, capacity building of agriculture research institutions in Pakistan, training on contamination-free cotton production, and establishment of joint ventures with Pakistani partners.