PRIME holds group discussion on local economic development at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), in collaboration with UN Habitat and UNDP has organized a focus group discussion on the topic of 'Local Economic Development' (LED) and its utility at Faisalabad

Faisalabad Municipal Corporation hosted the event in which a number of participants from Municipal Corporation, different departments, business community, civil society, and academia participated.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti presided over the discussion session while Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Amir Aziz, Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faqeer Muhammad Ch, Director Local Government Maria Tariq, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Sardar Naseer, Prof Dr Sofia Anwar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Joint Executive Director PRIME Zia Banday, Program Manager UN Habitat Javed Ali Khan, representative UND Umar Hayat Malik, Urban Economist of Urban Unit Punjab Dr. Ghulam Mohyudin gave presentations on local economic development and city development planning.

Divisional Commissioner Javed Mehmud Bhatti welcomed the participants of group discussion on behalf of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad and said that integrated efforts were vital for accelerating the pace of economic and urban development.

He showed his commitment relating to the local economic development and said that local economic unit for undertaking economic development of Faisalabad would be established.

He urged the officers of the different department for taking benefits of the economic and urban development experts for achieving the targets of local economic development.

Dr Ghulam Mohyuddin, Urban Economist from Urban Unit, gave presentation that included figures on economic quantum and GDP level of different cities of Punjab.

Zia Banday, Joint Executive Director, PRIME Institute gave detailed presentation on activities undertaken by the LED ambit by multi-lateral and think tanks.

He also mentioned the engagement of PRIME and its partners in developing economic development units for 10 largest cities of Pakistan.