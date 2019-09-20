UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PRIME Holds Group Discussion On Local Economic Development At Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:39 PM

PRIME holds group discussion on local economic development at Faisalabad

Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), in collaboration with UN Habitat and UNDP has organized a focus group discussion on the topic of 'Local Economic Development' (LED) and its utility at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), in collaboration with UN Habitat and UNDP has organized a focus group discussion on the topic of 'Local Economic Development' (LED) and its utility at Faisalabad.

Faisalabad Municipal Corporation hosted the event in which a number of participants from Municipal Corporation, different departments, business community, civil society, and academia participated.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti presided over the discussion session while Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Amir Aziz, Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faqeer Muhammad Ch, Director Local Government Maria Tariq, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Sardar Naseer, Prof Dr Sofia Anwar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Joint Executive Director PRIME Zia Banday, Program Manager UN Habitat Javed Ali Khan, representative UND Umar Hayat Malik, Urban Economist of Urban Unit Punjab Dr. Ghulam Mohyudin gave presentations on local economic development and city development planning.

Divisional Commissioner Javed Mehmud Bhatti welcomed the participants of group discussion on behalf of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad and said that integrated efforts were vital for accelerating the pace of economic and urban development.

He showed his commitment relating to the local economic development and said that local economic unit for undertaking economic development of Faisalabad would be established.

He urged the officers of the different department for taking benefits of the economic and urban development experts for achieving the targets of local economic development.

Dr Ghulam Mohyuddin, Urban Economist from Urban Unit, gave presentation that included figures on economic quantum and GDP level of different cities of Punjab.

Zia Banday, Joint Executive Director, PRIME Institute gave detailed presentation on activities undertaken by the LED ambit by multi-lateral and think tanks.

He also mentioned the engagement of PRIME and its partners in developing economic development units for 10 largest cities of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad United Nations Business Punjab Water Civil Society Sofia Undp Market Event From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

29 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

44 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

44 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

44 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

59 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.