Prime Minister AJK Calls On Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Prime Minister AJK calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

He apprised the finance minister of development schemes and projects in the region and their financing, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

The finance minister expressed the commitment of the Federal government to the development and progress of all regions including Azad Jammu & Kashmir.  Ishaq Dar extended possible support of the federal government to the AJK government in its quest for economic progress and development.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq thanked the finance minister for extending support for the progress of the people of Kashmir.

