UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister AJK, Chinese Companies Thank CPEC Authority For Supporting New Hydel Power Projects

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:31 PM

Prime Minister AJK, Chinese companies thank CPEC Authority for supporting new hydel power projects

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and Chief Executive Officers of China Three Gorges and China Gezhouba have acknowledged the role of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority in helping realize Kohala and Azad Pattan hydel power projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and Chief Executive Officers of China Three Gorges and China Gezhouba have acknowledged the role of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority in helping realize Kohala and Azad Pattan hydel power projects.

Chairman CPEC Authority and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt.

Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa in his tweet on Friday said that the PM AJK and CEOs of the Chinese companies visited his office to thank the Authority for making the projects a reality.

He said during the visit, they also sought the Authority's support and cooperation in execution process of the projects.

Asim Bajwa informed that the projects would bring foreign investment of $4 billion besides generating 1800MW of clean and cheap electricity and producing 8,000 new jobs for locals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity China Visit CPEC Azad Jammu And Kashmir Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical mask ..

17 minutes ago

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

35 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

44 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

50 minutes ago

Women's tennis says no 'final decision' by China o ..

3 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases reach nearly 714,000

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.