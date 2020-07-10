Prime Minister AJK, Chinese companies thank CPEC Authority for supporting new hydel power projects

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and Chief Executive Officers of China Three Gorges and China Gezhouba have acknowledged the role of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority in helping realize Kohala and Azad Pattan hydel power projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and Chief Executive Officers of China Three Gorges and China Gezhouba have acknowledged the role of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority in helping realize Kohala and Azad Pattan hydel power projects.

Chairman CPEC Authority and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt.

Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa in his tweet on Friday said that the PM AJK and CEOs of the Chinese companies visited his office to thank the Authority for making the projects a reality.

He said during the visit, they also sought the Authority's support and cooperation in execution process of the projects.

Asim Bajwa informed that the projects would bring foreign investment of $4 billion besides generating 1800MW of clean and cheap electricity and producing 8,000 new jobs for locals.