UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister-formed Think-tank Identifies Key Areas To Boost Economy During Covid-19 Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:16 PM

Prime Minister-formed Think-tank identifies key areas to boost economy during Covid-19 crisis

The thinktank, recently constituted under the directions of Prime Minister to deliberate on the Covid-19 related economic downturn and mitigation of ensuing risks, on Saturday identified key areas to boost economy during the Coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The thinktank, recently constituted under the directions of Prime Minister to deliberate on the Covid-19 related economic downturn and mitigation of ensuing risks, on Saturday identified key areas to boost economy during the Coronavirus crisis.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh chaired the 2nd meeting of the thinktank, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The forum has been mandated to provide platform for collective thinking on the emerging situation resulting from the Covid-19 related medical crisis and its spillover to economy.

Its other members include Shaukat Tareen, Dr. Ishrat Husain, Dr. Ijaz Nabi, Sultan Ali Allana, Arif Habib, Dr. Waqar Masood. Advisor to PM on Commerce and Finance Secretary are also part of it.

After extensive deliberations on emerging themes, the forum identified key areas for policy interventions, including monetary affairs and banking sector, fiscal matters and public finances, social safety nets, SMEs and large businesses, commodity prices, public health challenges and role of private sector and NGOs.

Advisor to PM on Finance apprised the forum about developments at G-20 forum regarding debt relief package.

There is potential for USD 1.8 billion debt deferment for one year under this, whereas proceeds worth USD 1.4 billion under IMF have already been received, he said.

Participants highlighted the need for further downward revision in policy rate coupled with passing on the benefits of slashed oil prices in global market to public.

The focus of the deliberations remained on strengthening of aggregate demand and supply of the economy, with emphasis on lower income groups and small firms.

Need for further liquidity for banks was discussed as strong and vibrant banking sector is essential to boost economy under such strong recessionary headwinds.

Ways to further encourage remittances, agriculture financing and timely lifting of crops and vegetables from small farmers were analyzed.

The forum discussed the need and scope for bailout package for large businesses and exporters apart from gauging the viability of reduction of GST on consumer goods, from 17% to 5%, to kick-start consumer spending for next 2 years.

The constraints of FBR amid high revenue targets in a shrinking economy were highlighted by Finance Secretary.

Decision in this regard would be made after detailed consultations, the statement added.

The progress of ongoing cash disbursements under Ehsas program were shared.

The need for gathering reliable data on recently laid-off works and timely cash transfers to the most vulnerable were emphasized.

Economists within the Thinktank stressed for the need of designing PSDP to facilitate labor intensive projects apart from crafting robust agriculture financing plans.

The need for public private partnerships was elaborated to create fiscal space within public sector through these off-balance sheet financing arrangements which encourage private sector participation in public sector initiatives.

Professionals within group stressed for the need of oil price hedging, power sector debt securitization and creation of fiscal space through rescheduling of foreign and domestic debts.

The need for designing lending programs for housing sector participants came under consideration including facilitation of end-users.

The massive scope for mortgage backed financing in Pakistan was also highlighted.

Advisor to PM on Finance and Revenue took lead in picking most urgent themes for proper policy deliberations and decisions.

He shared that Prime Minster of Pakistan may participate in the next session to give boost to the work of this Forum which has been constituted to provide intellectual and professional insights to the Ministry in designing and implementing incentives for economy in pragmatic fashion.

Advisor decided that interventions with highest, medium and low impacts would be sorted out and aligned on the basis of short, medium and long term time horizons so that most essential tasks are pushed on priority basis, with proper funding and execution arrangements.

It was also decided that international think-tanks will be engaged for cross-leaning for select policy making players in Pakistan so that robust interventions are designed to bring relief to economy and most deserving segments of public.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister Agriculture Oil Progress Lead Price United States Dollars May FBR Market Commerce From Billion Housing Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NTUF, HBWWF distribute ration among 350 families

2 minutes ago

Minister directs DCs to cooperate with PSC

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Iran's Space Program 'Not Peaceful,' U ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian Authorities Pardon Over 4,000 Prisoners o ..

2 minutes ago

German official asks Poland to ease border restric ..

9 minutes ago

Aussie Maker, Cameroon's Eboua enter NBA Draft: re ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.