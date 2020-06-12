Prime Minister gave compassionate, realistic budget during corona pandemic: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday appreciating the Federal budget for the next fiscal year termed it compassionate and realistic.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said that given the global economic scenario and COVID-19, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the nation a budget which was both compassionate and realistic.

He said relief has been given to the people with no new taxes.