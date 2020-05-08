Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) chairman appointed special representative to PM for coronavirus relief fund drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) chairman Mian Kashif as special representative for coronavirus relief fund drive

According to a notification issued here Friday, Mian Kashif will be responsible for proposing measures to encourage people and businesses to increase contributions to the prime minister's coronavirus relief fund.

He will keep the prime minister updated about the fund collection drive," says a press release.

He will also interact with stakeholders to make the drive successful and identify issues related to the drive and propose remedial measures.

He will also work with Khurshid Alam, a prominent businessman and social activist, who is official focal person for coronavirus relief fund drive.

Mian Kashif thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the responsibility and taking him into confidence for the coronavirus relief drive.

He said this was an honorary position and would perform this duty without any remuneration or benefit.

He said he has already deposited Rs10 million in Prime Minister's coronavirus fund and Rs4.5 million to chief minister Punjab's coronavirus fund.

He also handed over a donation of 75000 N95 masks, surgical masks, PPE, disinfection material and other equipment to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He said that Pakistan had to fight the war against the coronavirus with wisdom as the country did not have ample resources such as China and the United States.

Mian Kashif vowed to protect those people who were fighting against the coronavirus on the front line.

"The poor families will be provided rations without any political discrimination", he said.

He said this was not the time to play politics, but it's time to come together and fight the deadly coronavirus with unity among all ranks. He said that the industrialists fully support the government's efforts in dealing with coronavirus.

He further appealed to the well to do people to step forth and help out in whatever way to take care of the poor during these extremely tough circumstances.

Mian Kashif believes that joint efforts by the government, institutions and people will stamp out the pandemic and help to overcome the crisis.

The FIEDMC chairman further said, "Now under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would come out of the crisis of coronavirus pandemic.

His monetary policies will give significant relief to the business community and the masses would bring the economy back on the track. Our country will succeed in attaining its due share in international markets", he said.