UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Directs For Accelerated Efforts To Revive Pakistan Steel Mill

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:25 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs for accelerated efforts to revive Pakistan Steel Mill

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Ministry of Trade and Commerce to accelerate the efforts for revival of the Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM), reiterating his government's priority to restore and recover the entity from the losse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Ministry of Trade and Commerce to accelerate the efforts for revival of the Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM), reiterating his government's priority to restore and recover the entity from the losses.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress on the revival of the PSM, the prime minister said that the destruction of a profit-making entity was the manifestation of the maladministration and negligence on part of the previous governments.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, secretary trade and commerce, secretary privatization and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister was apprised on the existing condition of the mill, losses inflicted by its closure and progress on the implementation of the decisions taken by the incumbent government for the mill's revival.

It was informed that PSM had been earning profit till 2008 and went into losses in 2009 before being closed in 2015. The entity was constantly making loss and the government had to bear Rs 370 million a month for the payment of employees'salaries. It was told that around Rs 217 billion were payable by the PSM.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Progress 2015 Commerce From Government Billion Million Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

China foreign service trade up 2.6 pct in H1

22 seconds ago

Students stage protest against Dera board

23 seconds ago

PTI govt successfully alleviating rural poverty: l ..

25 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

26 seconds ago

Police conduct search operation in Bahawalpur

7 minutes ago

ANF arrests 5 peddlers involved in large scale dru ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.