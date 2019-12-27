- Home
Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend prize distribution ceremony of Pakistan Stock Exchange today
Prime Minister Imran Khan To Attend Prize Distribution Ceremony Of Pakistan Stock Exchange Today
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan would attend the prize distribution ceremony of pakistan stock exchange at chief guest in Karachi today.
The Prime Minister's engagements in Karachi include meetings with the distinguished traders and businessmen and members of the provincial assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).
The Prime Minister will also preside over a review meeting regarding the Federal government's development projects in provincial metropolis.