Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies for enhancing volume of exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies for enhancing volume of exports .

He said that prevailing bleak economic condition of the country could be improved by the joint efforts of the public and the private sectors.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's pledge of cut spending, sweeping reforms and austerity measures clearly indicating that the incumbent government was taking effective steps on all fronts and multi-pronged economic vision to enhance volume of export besides creating business friendly environment for foreign investment," says a press release issued here.

He said during their interactions with Advisors to Prime Minister on Finance and Commerce Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Abdul Razak Dawood assured that all obstacles faced by the business community would be nullified.

He said that a better economic team, coordination among ministries, wise and quick decisions to deal effectively with the looming economic crisis could bail the country out of the present complex position.

He said that Imran Khan's vision to boost export by giving all due support to business community was on one hand a very optimistic aspect and on the other hand, he expected that the PTI government put ban on the import of luxurious items including furniture.

Mian Kashif said Pakistan had good potential to enhance furniture exports to USA and Europe by developing good brands and business community should focus on branding of products to promote business activities and improve exports.

The exchange of business delegations and holding of single country exhibitions could boost up furniture trade.

There was a need to work out a methodology to explore new markets and increase export volume.

Pragmatic policies in consultation with stakeholders need to be formulated to reduce the cost of business to create a level playing field, he suggested.

He said the marketing tools needed to be studied by the chambers and highlight those areas where Pakistan entrepreneurs could sit with their counterparts in foreign countries and chalk out a comprehensive business strategy for their combined benefits.

In order to promote exports, Mian Kashif also underlines the need of country's image building in international world.

He suggested launching a comprehensive media campaign at international level to present the soft image of Pakistan through export development fund.

He urged the government for providing loans on easy terms to the youth for business start ups as it would help in promoting business activities and reducing unemployment.

He stressed the need for increasing patronage of furniture products made by local industry.

Mian Kashif said a good working environment will enhance the capacity of our workers enabling them to compete internationally.

This industry, combined with the handicraft industry, is employing about 50,000 people. "If local industry expands, new opportunities of employment would be generated," he added