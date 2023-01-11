Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds IsDB as the largest contributor in Resilient Pakistan conference

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday lauded the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) board members for their kind gesture of committing $4.2 billion during Resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva

"Islamic Development Bank is the largest contributor to over $9 billion pledged at the conference. We are extremely grateful to the IDB Board & member/countries for their kind gesture of committing $ 4.2 billion, which will help us significantly in our reconstruction efforts," the prime minister posted a tweet.