UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Lauds IsDB As The Largest Contributor In Resilient Pakistan Conference

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds IsDB as the largest contributor in Resilient Pakistan conference

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday lauded the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) board members for their kind gesture of committing $4.2 billion during Resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday lauded the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) board members for their kind gesture of committing $4.2 billion during Resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that IsDB was the largest contributor to over $9 billion pledged during the conference.

The prime minister further observed that the support would help them significantly in the reconstruction efforts.

"Islamic Development Bank is the largest contributor to over $9 billion pledged at the conference. We are extremely grateful to the IDB Board & member/countries for their kind gesture of committing $ 4.2 billion, which will help us significantly in our reconstruction efforts," the prime minister posted a tweet.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter Bank Geneva Billion

Recent Stories

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from e ..

14 minutes ago
 FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on pat ..

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. ..

14 minutes ago
 US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National S ..

US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National Security Concerns About TikTok ..

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian ..

Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Command & Staff Confe ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee ..

UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee of Zayed Charity Marathon

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.