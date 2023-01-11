- Home
- Business
- News
- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds IsDB as the largest contributor in Resilient Pakistan c ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Lauds IsDB As The Largest Contributor In Resilient Pakistan Conference
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 10:29 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday lauded the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) board members for their kind gesture of committing $4.2 billion during Resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday lauded the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) board members for their kind gesture of committing $4.2 billion during Resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva.
On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that IsDB was the largest contributor to over $9 billion pledged during the conference.
The prime minister further observed that the support would help them significantly in the reconstruction efforts.
"Islamic Development Bank is the largest contributor to over $9 billion pledged at the conference. We are extremely grateful to the IDB Board & member/countries for their kind gesture of committing $ 4.2 billion, which will help us significantly in our reconstruction efforts," the prime minister posted a tweet.