Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif For Measures To Enhance IT Exports From $2.6b To $15b In Three Years

January 05, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take practical steps to enhance the country's IT exports from the current $2.6 billion to $15 billion within the next three years

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to discuss the promotion of the information technology sector, also directed to enhance IT professionals from 0.6 million to 1.5 million. He instructed the Higher Education Commission, universities, and training institutes to work on the said target on a priority basis, besides improving the educational curriculum in accordance with the market needs.

The prime minister also ordered the formation of a standing committee to deliberate on the linkages between the government and the IT industry and for the resolution of the industry's issues. The committee would comprise the representatives of the IT industry, the State Bank of Pakistan, the finance ministry, the IT ministry, and other relevant departments.

The prime minister assured to resolve the IT industry's issues and asked the relevant authorities to take effective measures for the purpose.

He also urged the IT industry to bring its export revenue to Pakistan and instructed the State Bank of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue and other departments to take effective measures.

He said Pakistan had a huge potential in the IT sector which needed to be exploited. He said the IT industry stood alongside the government to improve the national economy. The prime minister said that IT entrepreneurs had played a key role in the promotion of the IT sector. However, the country's IT exports were not in accordance with the existing talent.

He said the government would recognize the exporters who had played their role to enhance IT exports. The representatives of the IT sector apprised the prime minister of their issues and put forward their suggestions. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Aminul Haq, Advisor Ahad Cheema, SAPMs Tariq Bajwa, Jahanzeb Khan, and Syed Fahad Hussain, senior government officers, and representatives of the IT sector attended the meeting.

