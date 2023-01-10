UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Informs WB, ADB Officials About Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 05:22 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informs WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday in a meeting with officials of World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB)highlighted the measures taken by the government for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday in a meeting with officials of World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB)highlighted the measures taken by the government for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees.

Vice President World Bank South Asia Region Martin Raiser and Vice President Operations South Asia, Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen called on the Prime Minister on the sidelines of International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

The PM gave details of the devastation suffered by the people of Pakistan in the recent floods.

He thanked the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for contributing in the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Bank Flood Geneva Switzerland Asian Development Bank Government Asia

Recent Stories

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahaw ..

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Ma ..

2 minutes ago
 Proclaimed offender arrested in Wah Cantt

Proclaimed offender arrested in Wah Cantt

2 minutes ago
 KPRA seals textile mill, issues notices to hotels ..

KPRA seals textile mill, issues notices to hotels over non tax compliance

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday

Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 No early elections; govt to complete constitutiona ..

No early elections; govt to complete constitutional term:Federal Minister Mian J ..

4 minutes ago
 Robbers gang busted, looted valuables recovered in ..

Robbers gang busted, looted valuables recovered in Multan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.