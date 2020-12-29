UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Signs Letter Of Financial Demand For Railway Connectivity With CARs: Abdul Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Prime Minister signs letter of financial demand for railway connectivity with CARs: Abdul Razak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday informed that the Prime Minister signed a letter for a joint approach with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan for asking international financial agencies to finance the railway from Pakistan to Uzbekistan through Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday informed that the Prime Minister signed a letter for a joint approach with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan for asking international financial agencies to finance the railway from Pakistan to Uzbekistan through Afghanistan.

This fits well with our vision for trade and connectivity through Afghanistan to the Central Asia Republics (cars), the Advisor tweeted.

The Adviser Trade agreements with Afghanistan, currently under progress, would be followed by similar agreements with Uzbekistan, he said adding, he would likely to visit Uzbekistan in January next.

He said it would open doors for increasing exports. He said, "We have already allowed Afghanistan to use Gwadar for their transit trade as the same was demanded by the Central Asian States to connect them with Gwadar port in near future." Dawood said Pakistan has agreed to provide opportunities to Afghanistan trade items through Gwadar and Bin Qasim Ports in a good gesture to enhance the economic ties.

He said Afghanistan was ready to connect the regional countries with Central Asian States and that Pakistan and Afghanistan could play a major role through their geographical location.

In a recent trade dialogue, Pakistan and Afghanistan were mainly focusing on transit, bilateral and informal trade issues through the agenda of shared prosperity and peace, he said.

The Adviser said increase in trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan would maximize chances of regional economic integration and enhance the connectivity among neighboring countries.

Razak Dawood said both the countries agreed to keep the shared vision, its commitments, and previous commitments under regular review, to ensure measurable, clear and irreversible steps towards more productive economic and trade relations between them.

He said there was huge potential to enhance bilateral and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and in recent years both sides were negotiating the common agenda of peace prosperity and regional harmony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Exports Visit Gwadar Progress Same Uzbekistan Bin Qasim January Commerce From Asia

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to expedite work on Dadhocha ..

1 minute ago

First US 737 MAX flight since grounding takes off

2 minutes ago

Senate elections likely from February 10 to March ..

2 minutes ago

US 737 MAX Takes Off for First Flight in US Skies ..

2 minutes ago

Head of Georgia's National Center for Disease Cont ..

5 minutes ago

PHA launches 'Adopt a Plant' campaign

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.