Prime Minister To Inaugurate International Housing Expo Next Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :First International Housing Expo to be jointly organized by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Works and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry from December 08 to 12 this year. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the even as Chief Guest.

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari held a meeting with Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works here Monday.

The tow sides discuss and agreed to finalize the arrangements for organizing the first International Housing Expo in Convention Centre, Islamabad.

  Speaking at the occasion, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keen to promote affordable housing in Pakistan and he will inaugurate the Expo as Chief Guest.

He said that all the major international and national developers, builders and real estate enterprises would be invited to display their projects in the Expo. He said that the Expo will help in attracting local and foreign investment to Pakistan and revive the economic activities in the country.

He said that the government plans to provide affordable housing to low income people and the Expo will make positive progress towards this goal.

He said that sessions on housing needs (realities, options, action), low cost housing, funding and financing frameworks for housing, regulation for housing sector, rehabilitation, climate resilient housing, public-private partnership and other topics will also be organized on the sidelines of the Expo.

He hoped that the collaboration between the Ministry and the ICCI for the forthcoming IHE-2022 would be helpful in making the Expo a landmark event.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his remarks said that the housing and construction sector stimulates the business activities of over 50 allied industries and organizing the Housing Expo will boost business activities in all sectors of the construction industry. It would also generate a lot of employment and improve the economy.0 He said that many investors are interested in construction of high rise buildings in Islamabad and urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to amend its building bylaws to encourage vertical constructions, which would offer the best solution to tackling the affordable housing options in the federal capital and across the country.

He urged that FBR to give at least one-year extension to the ongoing construction projects under the amnesty scheme of the previous government for their smooth completion.

