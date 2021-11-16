UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Inaugurate 'Track, Trace' System For Sugar Sector

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:57 PM

Prime Minister to inaugurate 'Track, Trace' system for sugar sector

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the 'Track and Trace' system of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)' for the sugar industry on November 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the 'Track and Trace' system of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)' for the sugar industry on November 23.

The 'Track and Trace' system would ensure electronic monitoring of manufacturing and sales of products of important sectors consisting of Tobacco, Fertilizers, Sugar and Cement, said a press release issued by FBR here.

The scope of electronic monitoring ranges from manufacturing of the products to its usage by the end users, thus bringing much needed revenue for the country and preventing tax evasion in these sectors.

After rolling out electronic monitoring of the Tobacco Sector, FBR is now implementing a Track and Trace System in the next significant Sugar Sector which will be followed by the remaining sectors.

In this regard, FBR has already issued Sales Tax General Order No-5 vide powers conferred under Section 40C (2) of the Sales Tax Act-1990 and Rule 150 ZF of the Sales Tax Rules-2006.

The said STGO ordains that no Sugar Bag will be allowed to move out of a production site, factory premises or manufacturing plant without affixation of activated stamps/Unique Identification Marking (UIMs) with effect from November 11.

The Stamps/Unique Identification Markings (UIMs) are to be obtained/procured from FBR's Licensee Ms. AJCL/MITAS/Authentix Consortium. The provisions of Section 40C (2) of the Sales Tax Act-1990 read with Rule 150 ZF of the Sales Tax Rules-2006 mandate FBR to notify the date for the implementation of Electronic Monitoring of Production and Sales of goods in the manner prescribed in the law on all manufacturing sites of notified sectors.

It is pertinent to mention that automation of processes and digitization of the economic transactions remain at the heart of the FBR's larger vision.

FBR is vigorously moving from manual systems to automated technology, which is set to bring a commendable revolutionary change in the taxation system.

The Track and Trace System and many other similar initiatives and interventions are meant to increase revenues, promote transparency and thereby maximize tax compliance in Pakistan.

In the next phase, FBR is planning to cover the Beverages and Petroleum sector into the Track and Trace System.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology SITE November FBR All From Industry

Recent Stories

800 pilgrims left Nankana Sahib to celebrate 551st ..

800 pilgrims left Nankana Sahib to celebrate 551st Baba Guru Nanak birth anniver ..

27 seconds ago
 End the suffering on Belarus border: Council of Eu ..

End the suffering on Belarus border: Council of Europe

29 seconds ago
 Commissioner Karachi holds meeting with body of F. ..

Commissioner Karachi holds meeting with body of F.B Area Trade Association

30 seconds ago
 GIK Institute launches campaign to plant saplings ..

GIK Institute launches campaign to plant saplings on 403 acres

31 seconds ago
 Biden in Summit With Xi Raised Need for Series of ..

Biden in Summit With Xi Raised Need for Series of Strategic Stability Talks - Su ..

33 seconds ago
 EU Commission Declines to Comment on Nord Stream 2 ..

EU Commission Declines to Comment on Nord Stream 2 Suspension by German Regulato ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.