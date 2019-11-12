UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister's Advisor For Commerce And Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Says Pakistan's Trade Deficit Reducing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:29 PM

Prime Minister's Advisor for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood says Pakistan's trade deficit reducing

Prime Minister's Advisor for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that Pakistan's trade deficit was reducing with the passage of time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Prime Minister's Advisor for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that Pakistan's trade deficit was reducing with the passage of time.

He was talking to media persons at 35th World Fashion Convention jointly organized by Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) and International Apparel Federation here at Expo Centre. PRGMEA Chief Coordinator Ejaz Khokhar, IAF President, Federal Commerce Secretary Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, local and foreign observers besides a large number of people belonging to this industry attended the convention.

Abdul Razak said Pakistan's rating on World Bank's index had been improved, and according to IMF (International Monetary Fund), the country was moving in right direction on economic front. Pakistan's business community was playing its part for bringing improvements in the economy.

To a question, he said Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China would be implemented by December and this would further promote the apparel sector, adding that Pakistan's garment industry had great potential to grow and Pakistan made garments were very famous worldwide and country's apparel industry showed 17 per cent growth.

He added that the present government was providing all possible facilities to this important sector of the economy so that the country's exports revenues could be increased.

He mentioned that investors from the western world were also participating in the convention and they were eager to increase Pakistani garment brands' import to their respective countries.

To another question, he said Pakistan was in the IMF Programme, adding IMF team had also expressed its satisfaction that Pakistan's economy was now on right track, while its trade deficit was also narrowing down.

He claimed that trade deficit would substantially reduced by June next year.

Abdul Razak also urged the investors to bring investments to Pakistan and take huge benefits of the investment opportunities available here, asserting that this convention proved that Pakistan's image was improved at international level.

PRGMEA Chief Coordinator Ejaz Khokhar said 90 per cent of the foreigners were those who came to Pakistan first time and they were happy to see Lahore.

He mentioned that 35 Pakistani brands were representing the country at international level and our garment industry was growing at a faster pace.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore IMF World World Bank Exports Import Business China June December Commerce Media All From Government Agreement Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

IT Ministry, Telecom committed to digitally transf ..

1 minute ago

Government Relations and Global Advisory, Royal Du ..

1 minute ago

EU Calls for Political Solution to Israeli-Palesti ..

13 minutes ago

SCO Secretary-General Expecting Specific Cooperati ..

1 minute ago

Stock markets tick higher awaiting Trump speech

18 minutes ago

Bloomberg to Be on Arkansas Primary Ballot for US ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.