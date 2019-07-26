President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Danish Khan and other officer-bearers of the trade body have congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his successful visit to the United States of America

The joint statement issued on Friday cited that during a combine press briefing, President Donald Trump showed his interest to increase trade with Pakistan, which is a very positive indication for the exports sector.

He said that Imran Khan's successful visit portrayed a positive image of Pakistan across the world.

"From the very first day, PM Khan is committed to bring foreign investment into Pakistan and his current visit to Washington is part of such efforts" they noted.

KATI leadership hoped that the new wave of warmth in Pak-US relations would help boost bilateral trade and investment.