Prince Rahim Aga Khan Inaugurates HBL MfB's RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan

Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Chair of the Executive Committee of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), has inaugurated new Regional Headquarters of the HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) for Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Chair of the Executive Committee of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), has inaugurated new Regional Headquarters of the HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) for Gilgit Baltistan.

The ceremony held on Sunday was attended by HBL Chairman Sultan Ali Allana and President Muhammad Nassir Salim, HBL MfB Chairman Rayomond Kotwal and President Amir Khan, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Rahim Aga Khan said, “The inauguration of HBL Microfinance Bank's Regional Headquarters Gilgit-Baltistan is a remarkable milestone for both the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and the Bank.”

“It is a major step towards AKDN’s goal of achieving Net-Zero by 2030. As we continue our journey to a better and more sustainable future, this building serves as a symbol of continued progress, sustainability, and prosperity for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

HBL MfB Chairman Rayomond Kotwal remarked, "The inauguration of our regional headquarters for Gilgit Baltistan is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of the communities we serve."

It may be added that the HBL MfB's GB Regional Office building has earned the LEED Gold certification and EDGE Advanced certification, one of the first ones in the country to achieve this. "The LEED Gold certification from the US Green Building Council highlights the building’s superior performance in energy and water efficiency, sustainable site development, and indoor environmental quality," the press release added.

