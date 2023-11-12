Open Menu

Prioritizing National Security Crucial To Achieve Goal Of Durable Relationship With Neighboring Countries: Iftikhar Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Prioritizing national security crucial to achieve goal of durable relationship with neighboring countries: Iftikhar Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Former President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday said apart from the importance of fostering durable relationships with neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan, prioritizing the national security is paramount, and enforcing immigration policies is a crucial step in achieving this goal.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Muslim Khan Buneri here, he said the implementation of this policy will lead to a more secure and stable Pakistan, where citizens can thrive without the looming threat of terrorism and insecurity, said a press release issued here.

He said the presence of illegal immigrants, not only from Afghanistan but from various countries, poses challenges to the socioeconomic fabric of our nation.

He said a balanced and humane approach to immigration issues will not only protect our national interests but also contribute to regional stability.

He said by enforcing a stricter stance on illegal immigration, we can significantly reduce the potential channels for terrorists to infiltrate our borders. This proactive measure contributes to national security and fosters an environment of peace.

He hoped Pakistan's well-tailored policy would yield positive results in curbing acts of terrorism, lessening the burden on civic amenities, and ultimately improving security in our country.

