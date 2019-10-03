UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Company Makes Two Deals For LNG Import

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Private company makes two deals for LNG import

Universal Gas Distribution Company (UGDC), a private sector entity of Pakistan, has recently signed two separate deals with multinational companies for import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) after the government introduced ease-of-doing-business plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Universal Gas Distribution Company (UGDC), a private sector entity of Pakistan, has recently signed two separate deals with multinational companies for import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) after the government introduced ease-of-doing-business plan.

In first deal, the company signed an agreement with the world's leading oil and gas company ExxonMobil for private import of LNG, under which first vessel carrying the commodity is likely to arrive this month. While, according to another contract, it would purchase the commodity from a Singapore-based firm - Trafigura.

"The government wants to encourage private sector in LNG import, for which it is drafting a legislation to open up the sector to attract more private companies in LNG business," a senior official privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the LNG was considered the only available instant-option to meet the country's ever-growing energy needs.

Replying to a question, he said as many as five private sector companies were planning to set up Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals, having capacity to re-gasify 500-700 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas.

Currently, the official said, two LNG terminals were operating at Port Qasim Karachi and injecting around 1200 MMCFD gas in the distribution network, adding the capacity of Floating Storage and Re-gasification Units (FSRUs) was also being increased.

He said the Petroleum Division had planned to bring 400 MMCFD LNG in the system by December, out of which "200 MMCFD is guaranteed as tender has already been floated to ensure transparency."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Import Business Company Oil December Gas From Government Agreement Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

First Pak woman cricketer Nida to feature in a for ..

12 minutes ago

93 pc work of Qila Saifullah-Loralai Highway widen ..

12 minutes ago

Mark Coles steps down as national women's team coa ..

12 minutes ago

Coles steps down as Pakistan women's team head coa ..

13 minutes ago

Estonia to Purchase 6 South Korean Self-Propelled ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow City Court to Decide Oct 8 If Serebrennikov ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.