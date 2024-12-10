- Home
- Business
- News
- Private sector must be encouraged to provide houses at affordable rates: Mian Adrees
Private Sector Must Be Encouraged To Provide Houses At Affordable Rates: Mian Adrees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM
Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of residential units and the government must encourage the private sector to provide houses with modern facilities and at affordable rates to the general public, said Mian Muhammad Adrees, former President FPCCI and FCCI
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of residential units and the government must encourage the private sector to provide houses with modern facilities and at affordable rates to the general public, said Mian Muhammad Adrees, former President FPCCI and FCCI.
Addressing the first meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Real Estate Developers, he stressed the need for immediate vacation of stay order against Faisalabad Master Plan which has almost stalled most of the construction activities. He said that two cases are pending before LHC and its petitioners as well as stakeholders must take a unified stand and make collective efforts for the final disposal of the pending cases. About intra court appeal, he said that the same judge should decide the case who has heard the case. “Its transfer to any other judge may create unnecessary delay and legal complications”, he added.
Mian Muhammad Adrees said that CEO FESCO, MD WASA and Commissioner PRA should be invited from the platform of FCCI to amicably settle the conflicting issues with these departments. He said that FDA and WASA are imposing heavy fines on developers, hence a letter should be written to the legal team of FDA that under which law and ratio, developers are being fined.
He further demanded that the procedure for the approval of new housing schemes may be made simple and easy so that people could construct their own houses without any hassle. He further said that the minutes of this meeting should also be shared with all participants.
Muhammad Yaseen Convenor FCCI Standing Committee said "Our full focus should be on the restoration of the master plan so that the stuck up works should be restarted." He said that in this connection a meeting with DG FDA is scheduled for tomorrow. He requested Mubashir Chaudhary to apprise the house about the legal implications regarding the master plan. He said that an office of the developers association would be set up in FCCI complex which would look after the collective issues of the developers in addition to hiring the services of an attorney.
The meeting was also attended by Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Muhammad Javed Bhatti, Zahid Naseem, Hamayun Arshad, Sohail Khattak, Muhammad Tofeeq, Mubashir Chaudhary and Sheikh Muhammad Ayub.
Recent Stories
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Paki ..
Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed
Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange
ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade
More Stories From Business
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Pakistan economic ties12 minutes ago
-
Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed12 minutes ago
-
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan should develop its foundry, allied engineering sectors on modern scientific lines: Dr. Miro ..6 minutes ago
-
5th Edition of Pak-America Business Summit held6 minutes ago
-
World stock markets mixed as rate calls loom, geopolitics weighs21 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Indust ..3 hours ago
-
SECP Appellate Bench handled 314 appeals till date during 20244 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits USC head office to discuss operations, future plans6 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar4 hours ago
-
Naqash condemns Indian suppression of Kashmiris6 hours ago