Private Sector Stands Committed With CPEC : Trade Leader

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:21 PM

Private sector stands committed with CPEC : Trade leader

Sheikh Humayun Sayeed Former vice president of FPCCI and Chairman of Hamara Pakistan (socio economic forum) in a press statement has opposed the criticism by US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Alice Wells on CPEC

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Sheikh Humayun Sayeed Former vice president of FPCCI and Chairman of Hamara Pakistan (socio economic forum) in a press statement has opposed the criticism by US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Alice Wells on CPEC.

He stated that it is a wrong perception of US that CPEC will add more debt burden to Pakistan in fact that with the special economic zones Pakistan would open doors to foreign investments and trade for strategic economic development.

He further stated that CPEC not only focuses on building roads and improving the rail network but also on establishing people to people communication as it's the major driving force for overall economic and social development of the country.

He said that the private sector of Pakistan with all clarity is sure that CPEC is a gateway of global security and economic prosperity in the entire region.

He further said in his communication to the Ambassador of People's Republic of China that one cannot deny the historical significance of deep rooted ties between Pakistan and People's Republic of China, and which should be strengthened further without the interference of any other country. Long live Pakistan - China friendship!

