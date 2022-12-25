UrduPoint.com

Private Sector Urged To Develop Talent For Digital Skills Of Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Private sector urged to develop talent for digital skills of workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Private sector should adopt more flexible approaches to developing talent for digital jobs while workers must embrace lifelong learning of digital skills to compete modern global trends of foreign and regional markets.

Talking to a delegation of IT professionals led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United business Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik sitar-I-Imtiaz said here Sunday that as one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, Asia and the Pacific has witnessed rapid digitisation in recent years while the trend was evident before the COVID-19 pandemic, the pandemic catalysed a dramatic acceleration in the demand for digital skills and jobs.

He said nearly 65% of GDP in the Asia Pacific region will be digitised by end of this year. He said this transformation will require a workforce across industries with basic, intermediate and advanced digital skills and Pakistan must equip its businesses and workforce with digital literacy meeting emerging demands of new patterns of global marketing.

He said while not everyone needs to be a data scientist, foundational digital literacy is a prerequisite for nearly all job profiles across industries and regions.

Shahzad Ali Malin said digital literacy is a prerequisite and employers must add basic digital literacy to essential requirements for job as workers with intermediate or advanced digital skills were much more in demand than those with only basic digital skills.

He said employers can benefit from adopting more flexible approaches to hiring programming talent, including by identifying talent skilled through online, micro and modular learning, as opposed to more traditional degree programs.

Leader of the delegation Mian Faiz Bukhsh speaking on the occasion about gender gap said males dominate the renewable energy industries, but e-learning has a better gender balance. He said E-learning tends to have lower barriers to entry in terms of skills, work flexibility, and social acceptance, indicating progress toward gender parity. However, he said developing policies that encourage participation of women across growing industries, such renewable energy, is essential.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic effectuated a drastic change in how people work globally. Digital transformation across Asia and Pacific economies is driving demand for digital jobs and skills at unprecedented rates he added.He said with digitisation pervading all industries, every worker must be equipped with at least basic digital skills to remain relevant in the post-pandemic labour market.

Mian Faiz Bukhsh said workers must also cultivate a growth mindset and embrace lifelong learning of digital skills. This is how we will continue to create economic opportunities for every member of the global workforce he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Job Progress Chamber Women Sunday Market Commerce All From Industry Asia Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

4 hours ago
 WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women ..

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

13 hours ago
 Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas ..

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

13 hours ago
 Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 ..

Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 People Trapped Underground - R ..

13 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on D ..

Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on Dec 25 with full zeal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.