Privatisation Commission Board Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 11:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The 233rd meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board was held here on Thursday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation and Chairman Privatisation Commission Muhammad Ali chaired the meeting, said a press  release.

The board approved the prequalification criteria for selection of prospective bidders for divestment of 51 to 100 percent shares of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The fresh EOI for the divestment of PIACL is planned to be published next week. The board meeting will continue tomorrow to take up the remaining agenda items.

