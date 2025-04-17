Privatisation Commission Board Meeting Held
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 11:13 PM
The 233rd meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board was held here on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The 233rd meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board was held here on Thursday.
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation and Chairman Privatisation Commission Muhammad Ali chaired the meeting, said a press release.
The board approved the prequalification criteria for selection of prospective bidders for divestment of 51 to 100 percent shares of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).
The fresh EOI for the divestment of PIACL is planned to be published next week. The board meeting will continue tomorrow to take up the remaining agenda items.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes
Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes for timely completion of projec ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscore ..
Privatisation Commission Board meeting held
Traders agitate service tax decision
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters
Italy's Meloni, Trump talk up EU trade deal hopes
Libyans grapple with fresh currency devaluation
More Stories From Business
-
Privatisation Commission Board meeting held3 minutes ago
-
Traders agitate service tax decision3 minutes ago
-
Libyans grapple with fresh currency devaluation6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani, Chinese ambassadors discuss regional, global developments4 minutes ago
-
Dar emphasizes pivotal role of provincial governments in shaping Pakistan’s digital future47 minutes ago
-
ECB cuts rates as Trump tariffs raise fears for eurozone growth2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to deepen trade ties: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 billion2 hours ago
-
USKT participates in SBP’s Financial Literacy Week 20252 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan expands international transport routes for global, regional connectivity2 hours ago
-
Khaqan urges to increase wheat price per maund3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's external account posts record monthly surplus of $1.19b; Khurram Schehzad4 hours ago