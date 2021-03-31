Privatisation minister for strictly following targeted timeline of PSM revival plan

Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro Wednesday asked for strictly following the targeted timeline on war footing for completion of revival plan of Pakistan Still Mills (PSM)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro Wednesday asked for strictly following the targeted timeline on war footing for completion of revival plan of Pakistan Still Mills (PSM).

Federal Minister for Finance and Industries Hammad Azhar co-chaired the weekly progress review meeting about the revival of PSM, said a press release.

The federal privatisation secretary, industries additional secretary and other senior officials of the ministries and financial advisor attended the meeting. Representatives of the PSM and evaluator participated via video link.

The ministers were briefed about the current status and progress and probable timeline for the completion of said transaction.

The issues related to the formation of a new subsidiary, use of jetty and conveyor and others were deliberated upon in detail.