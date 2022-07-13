Privatization Commission chairman resigns

Privatization Commission Chairman Saleem Ahmad on Wednesday resigned from his office due to personal reasons, a news release said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Privatization Commission Chairman Saleem Ahmad on Wednesday resigned from his office due to personal reasons, a news release said.

Saleem Ahmad was appointed chairman of the Privatization Commission on January 18, 2022 due to an extensive experience in the financial sector.

During his short tenure of service, he worked hard to expedite the revival process of Pakistan Steel Mills, recapitalization of the National Power Parks Management Company Limited and sale of House Building Finance Corporation Company Limited.

His resignation had been accepted and the government would soon appoint a new chairman, the news release added.