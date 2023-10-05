Open Menu

Privatization Minister Expresses Resolve To Privatize Loss-making Entities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Privatization Minister expresses resolve to privatize loss-making entities

Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Thursday expressed the firm resolve of the government to privatize major loss-making state-owned enterprises to avoid a substantial financial drain of national resources as well as enhancing their working efficiencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Thursday expressed the firm resolve of the government to privatize major loss-making state-owned enterprises to avoid a substantial financial drain of national resources as well as enhancing their working efficiencies.

The minister held a meeting with the Country Head of the World Bank Najy Benhassine and discussed the caretaker government's strategic agenda for privatization, with specific attention to privatizing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and optimizing the performance of Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

This concerted effort aims to rectify substantial financial losses incurred by these entities and thereby alleviate the fiscal burden on the government, said a press release.

The Minister said that the federal government including the Apex committee of SIFC, comprising civil bureaucracy, military leadership, and political stakeholders, have unanimously agreed to undertake the privatization of major loss-making State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) which are already on the privatization list.

He said that the PIA has emerged as the foremost priority for privatization due to its persistent and staggering financial losses, amounting to billions of rupees annually, adding that privatizing PIA is considered imperative to remove these losses and improve its operational efficiency.

Fawad Hasan Fawad explained the outlines of the PIA privatization plan, expressing the government's intention to engage the World Bank and other financial institutions at the initial phases of this effort. The overarching objective is to attract much-needed private investment through the privatization process, thereby unlocking government funds for deployment in vital infrastructure development and other strategic sectors.

The Minister highlighted the intention to develop a comprehensive model for PIA, with the World Bank remaining a key partner for potential future support.

He also discussed DISCOs given their substantial annual losses, which currently stand at $2.5 billion. Two productive sessions with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have already occurred, focusing on formulating a long-term concession model to mitigate these losses, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Government PIA Billion

Recent Stories

In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

6 minutes ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 to kick off tomor ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 to kick off tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Arme ..

Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Armenia in Brussels

5 minutes ago
 At least 7 dead in drone attack on Syria military ..

At least 7 dead in drone attack on Syria military academy: monitor

6 minutes ago
 Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be c ..

Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be completed by Sept 2024: Commiss ..

6 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in plea for secu ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in plea for security of chairman PTI

6 minutes ago
Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party ..

Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party in his appeal

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered mariju ..

Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, liquor

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spur ..

Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spurious pesticides, fertilizers

9 minutes ago
 PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualificati ..

PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualification

9 minutes ago
 Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisi ..

Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisite to tackle challenges: UAF V ..

6 minutes ago
 Islam is religion of peace: VC

Islam is religion of peace: VC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business