Privatization ministry auctions land of Rs 72 million in Mansehra, KPK

The Ministry of Privatization on Friday auctioned land of Lalazar Bata Kundi Rest House Mansehra on worth Rs 72 million, which was owned by the Water and Power Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Privatization on Friday auctioned land of Lalazar Bata Kundi Rest House Mansehra on worth Rs 72 million, which was owned by the Water and Power Department.

The Ministry of Privatization has auctioned 6 Kanal 8 Marla land of Lalazar Bata Kundi Rest House Mansehra on the direction of the Federal government, said a press release issued by Ministry of Privatization here.

The auction of land was started from Rs. 21.76 million. The auction process has been completed in a local hotel in Abbottabad. Six private companies have registered in the auction process.

The auction process was completed through transparent and open bidding.

The Director General Auction Committee of the Ministry of Privatization Iftikhar on the occasion of bidding of Wapda Rest House.

Hussain Naqvi, Suleiman Amin Transaction Manager, Zahir Sadiq Member Auction Committee and Assistant Additional Commissioner Amin Al Hassan besides auctioneers were also present.

Hashim Swati, MD of Swat Tourism Company made a successful bid, said Director Auction Committee Ministry of Privatization Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi. After a gap of seven years, the process of auctioning surplus assets has started.

The government is pursuing a policy of stabilizing the country's economy by auctioning off the surplus assets of loss-making departments.

Karachi is leasing 1268 acres Companies from Korea, Russia, Turkey and China are keen in the process, which has been approved, and a total of 20,000 acres of steel mills will be leased to Pakistani holding companies other than Coreland, due to the continued losses of steel mills.

Closed and employees are sitting at home taking salaries which the government has decided to lay off, as well as a preliminary report is being prepared for the privatization of the Heavy Electrical Complex in Hazara Division, he said.

The purpose of the auction is to dispose of the assets of the institutions which are not being used, and the government is incurring a loss.

The assets are being deposited in the public treasury by auctioning such assets, according to the decision.

The auction proceeds will be used to repay 90 per cent of the country's external debt and 10 per cent to alleviate poverty.

The Ministry of Privatization has auctioned 22 assets in the first phase at the behest of the government.

At the direction of the federal government, the Ministry of Privatization conducted auctions in various cities across the country The auction of additional lands, flats, which are not used in the assets of the departments is being held with the personal interest of the Prime Minister.

According to the decision of the government, other small and big cities of the country are being auctioned under the supervision of the Ministry of Privatization.

Additional lands of government departments have been auctioned in Abad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and 41 Kanal 12 Marla area on Lahore Mall Road is also being auctioned at a cost of Rs 5.2 billion.

Hashim Swati, MD, Swat Tourism Company, who made a successful bid on the occasion, said that the purpose of participating in the auction was to strengthen the good intentions of the government and to use the said land for the promotion of international tourism.

The hotel is to be built on the lines of facilities, which will also provide employment opportunities.