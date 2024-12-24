Privatization of loss making entities aimed at to reduce burden on national  exchequer: Aleem Khan

Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the purpose of privatization of government entities is to get rid of the constant burden on the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the purpose of privatization of government entities is to get rid of the constant burden on the national exchequer.

He expressed this while presiding over the meeting of the Privatization Commission Board, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Aleem Khan said that the process of privatization of institutions has to be completed in accordance with laws and regulations and nothing can go against the existing procedure at any cost.

He said that a better and different strategy will be adopted for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), in the light of the previous experience and process.

After the recent reforms, the privatization of PIA has now been made easier and more attractive which is expected to yield better results, as well, he added.

The minister directed to further accelerate the work on the projects in line with transparency, besides the proceedings of the previous Board meeting were approved and important recommendations were presented while considering the relevant issues of various government entities further process was recommended by the Members of the Board.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed that regarding privatization of DISCOs issues related to Ministry of Energy should be finalize within a week. Moreover, he said that Privatization Commission Board should also take up pending matters with relevant Ministries to complete them in shortest possible time.