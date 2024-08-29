Open Menu

Privatization Of Loss Making SOEs Govt's Top Priority: Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Privatization of loss making SOEs govt's top priority: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the privatization of loss-making State Owned Entities (SOEs) was the priority so this important issue should be dealt immediately according to the rules and regulations.

He said that the process of privatization was putting positive impact on the country's economy and the rating of "Moody's" was a clear proof of it, said a press release received here on Thursday.

The minister was presiding over the 223rd meeting of Privatization Commission Board in which various issues and aspects of privatization including PIA Roosevelt Hotel were discussed in detail.

Aleem Khan said there is no doubt that privatization will reduce the burden on the national exchequer that's why more SOEs are being listed for privatization.

He asked for timely preparation of documents which is of utmost importance and where it is necessary the process of secrecy related to the transactions of privatization should be ensured by all means.

He directed that the formalities of privatization be completed in a phased and transparent manner for which the Privatization Commission Board will resolve the issues with mutual consultation keeping in view the wider national interest.

Federal Secretary Privatization briefed the PC Board meeting on the technical issues of privatization while Board Members Pir Saad Ehsanuddin, Rasool Bakhsh, Parvez Afzal Khan, Naheed Memon, Khurram Shehzad, Javed Bashir Sheikh and Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan tabled different proposals regarding Privatization and expressed their views and suggestions regarding different issues.

The minister observed that in the light of the recommendations of the Privatization Commission Board, final decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee. The meeting also approved the proceedings of the previous meeting of the PC Board.

