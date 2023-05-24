UrduPoint.com

Pro-business Measures To Be Taken In Upcoming Budget: Governor KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said that Pakistan was passing through a critical junction of its economic history and under the prevailing circumstances, the current budget would be an instrumental factor for setting up the future economic direction of the country.

Addressing the business community of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said that the business community was playing a key role in the economic development and social prosperity of the country, adding that maximum relief to be provided for local businesses for industrial growth and economic development of the country.

He said that economic development was strongly related to political stability and the incumbent government was making every possible effort to bring the country out of all these challenges and put it back on track for development and prosperity.

He said, "Political instability in the past years has not only damaged the economic interest of the country but it promoted the politics of indecency, violence, and hater, adding that the incident of May 09 was an example of that politics." "We strongly condemned the politics of violence, and intolerance and the entire nation was standing with Pakistan and its valiant armed forces," he said.

"National interest was above all the political gains and we will work hard to protect the nation and national interest." The Governor assured the business community of including their proposals in the Federal budget, besides addressing their problems to revive trade and business activities for achieving sustainable economic development in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari urged the government to incorporate the proposals of the business community in the budget-making process, which would help the country to achieve sustainable economic development.

He urged for formulating long-term sustainable economic policies and ensuring their continuity to attain economic development and social prosperity in the country.

He said, "All the incidents that have taken place on May 9 were destructive and painful for every citizen of the country.""The business community of the entire Islamabad is standing with Pakistani forces, and in this regard, the Islamabad Chamber will organize a solidarity ceremony with the martyrs of armed forces and to pay tributes to their great sacrifices," he added.

