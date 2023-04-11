Close
Probability Of Global Growth In 2023 Falling Below 2% Becoming Much More Likely - IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The probability of global growth in 2023 falling below 2% is much more certain than previously thought, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

"Overall, the estimated probability of global growth in 2023 falling below 2.

0 percent- an outcome that has occurred on only five occasions since 1970 (in 1973, 1981, 1982, 2009, and 2020)--is now about 25 percent: more than double the normal probability," the IMF said in a report.

Moreover, the IMF said the chances of a return of the world economy to the pace of economic growth that occurred before the shocks in 2022 and the recent financial sector turmoil is increasingly elusive.

