Probationary Officers Of 51st Common Training Program Visit FBR
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM
The probationary officers of the 51st Common Training Programme (CTP) visited the Federal Board of Revenue headquarters on Wednesday as part of their pre-service training activities
The batch comprised 236 officers including 92 female officers.
Upon arrival, the probationers were received warmly by officers of FBR and escorted to the auditorium for a briefing, said a press release issued here.
Member Administration Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi chaired the session which was also attended by Member Inland Revenue-Operations Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Member Customs-Operations Dr. Farid Iqbal Qureshi and other senior officers of the Revenue Division.
On the occasion, the member administration briefed the visiting officers about the working, structure and functions of FBR.
He apprised them about the revenue collection system and various initiatives and interventions being undertaken to broaden the tax base to tap true tax potential for the betterment of the national economy.
He also informed about reform measures being introduced to transform FBR into a modern and dynamic organization. Rizvi also wished the probationers the best of luck in their future endeavours.
The probationary officers also visited different Wings of FBR for first-hand experience of working in the Division.
They evinced keen interest in the functioning of FBR and asked queries for the understanding of the tax administration.
Later, souvenirs were also distributed among the trainee officers.
