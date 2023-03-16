UrduPoint.com

Problems Of Some US Banks Pose No Direct Risks To Swiss Markets - Swiss National Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Problems of Some US Banks Pose No Direct Risks to Swiss Markets - Swiss National Bank

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the country's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) see no signs of "contagion" of Swiss financial institutions due to turmoil in the banking sector in the United States, the SNB said in a statement on Wednesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the country's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) see no signs of "contagion" of Swiss financial institutions due to turmoil in the banking sector in the United States, the SNB said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Swiss National Bank SNB and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA assert that the problems of certain banks in the USA do not pose a direct risk of contagion for the Swiss financial markets," the statement says.

Regulation in Switzerland requires all banks to maintain capital and liquidity reserves that meet or exceed the minimum requirements of Basel standards, it explained.

"Furthermore, systemically important banks have to meet higher capital and liquidity requirements.

This allows negative effects of major crises and shocks to be absorbed," the central bank added.

Credit Suisse's capitalization and debt have been particularly affected by market reactions recently, it noted.

"FINMA is in very close contact with the bank and has access to all information relevant to supervisory law. Against this background, FINMA confirms that Credit Suisse meets the higher capital and liquidity requirements applicable to systemically important banks. In addition, the SNB will provide liquidity to the globally active bank if necessary. FINMA and the SNB are following developments very closely and are in close contact with the Federal Department of Finance to ensure financial stability," the statement says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

USA Bank Basel United States Switzerland Market All National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Alef Education participates in Qatar STEM Educatio ..

Alef Education participates in Qatar STEM Education Summit as Diamond Sponsor

11 minutes ago
 Sustainable industrial sector key driver of local ..

Sustainable industrial sector key driver of local economy: RAK Ruler

11 minutes ago
 11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go ..

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go Punjab' App

22 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

26 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.