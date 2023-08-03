Process of De-dollarization of Global Economy Ongoing - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The process of de-dollarization of the global economy is ongoing, and many countries are on a trajectory towards the use of national currencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The process of de-dollarization of the world economy is constant, many countries are gravitating towards the trajectory towards the use of national currencies for mutual settlements, and expert discussions are also naturally underway on the possibility, expediency and feasibility of plans to introduce a national Currency," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, Peskov said that the introduction of national currencies of integration structures are unlikely to happen in the near future.