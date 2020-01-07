Process of providing essential commodities on subsidized rates begins

Chairman of Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Zulqurnain Ali Khan said here Tuesday that the corporation had initiated the process of providing subsidy on essential commodities to provide relief to public, particular the poor and vulnerable segments of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman of Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Zulqurnain Ali Khan said here Tuesday that the corporation had initiated the process of providing subsidy on essential commodities to provide relief to public, particular the poor and vulnerable segments of the society.

As many as Rs7 billion would be spent by the government to provide relief to people on various essential edibles including flour, sugar, rice, oil and pluses as well as on other products available at USC outlets, he said while addressing a press conference here.

He said various items at the USC outlets would be available at 10 to 20 percent cheaper rates as compared to the market, adding the subsidized items would be available from Wednesday, January 8.

He said the government would soon introduce five million ration cards for poor families to provide them food protection and relief.

The chairman said the corporation would enhance its network from 4000 to 10,000, which he said would create new jobs and help reduce unemployment.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Managing Director USC, Umar Lodhi informed that the subsidy would be available for three months, from January to March 2020.

The subsidy included Rs 50 to 90 on 20 kilogram flour bag , Rs5 to 7 per kg on sugar, Rs30 to RS 40 on per kg ghee, Rs20to 30 on per kg rice and Rs10 to 25 on pulses.

These commodities would be available at all 4,000 USC outlets throughout the country.