Production at Yamal LNG Plant Expected to Be 5% Less This Year - Novatek Head

BANGALORE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Production at Russia's Yamal LNG plant is expected to decrease by 5% this year compared to 2022 due to scheduled maintenance works, Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russia's second-largest independent gas producer Novatek, said on Monday.

Last year, the plant produced nearly 21 tonnes of liquefied natural gas, the company head said at India Energy Week.

"A decrease (in LNG production) may amount to 5%," Mikhelson said, noting that the project will have planned technical repairs in 2023 unlike last year.