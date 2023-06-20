UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Production at Yamal LNG Plant Expected to Fall Below 20Mln Tonnes in 2023 - Novatek Head

The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Russia's Yamal LNG plant is expected to be less than 20 million tonnes in 2023, with two lines being in service, Leonid Mikhelson, the chairman of Russia's gas producer Novatek, said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Russia's Yamal LNG plant is expected to be less than 20 million tonnes in 2023, with two lines being in service, Leonid Mikhelson, the chairman of Russia's gas producer Novatek, said on Tuesday.

"Last year, we produced over 20 million tonnes at Yamal LNG, but there was not a single halt. Currently, the second liquefaction line is in service. In August, the third line will be in service for three weeks, so less than 20 million tonnes are expected (to be produced) throughout the year," Mikhelson told a press briefing on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Novatek is currently concluding new long-term deals for the supply of LNG from its Arctic LNG 2 project, the company's chairman said, adding that investment in the project would increase and exceed $22 billion due to the reconfiguration of energy supply.

Mikhelson also noted that Novatek would receive two or three LNG tankers in 2023 and may also receive five Zvezda gas carriers in 2024.

