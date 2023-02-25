UrduPoint.com

Production Challenges Delay US Arms Deliveries To Europe, Taiwan - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The US is finding it difficult to deliver arms in a timely manner to Taiwan and allies on the eastern flank in Europe due to production challenges, a State Department official told reporters on Friday.

"We have provided really significant foreign military sales to Taiwan, and that there are challenges on the production side," Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis said as quoted by Defense news. "We are encouraging them (contractors) to be focused on how to produce more of the key weapons that are needed in all of these places... to make sure that we can get, for example, Taiwan - but not just Taiwan - eastern flank countries what they need in time."

The official said the defense industrial base is facing "across the board" challenges, the report added.

In January, Congressman Mike Gallagher said the US must expedite a $19 billion backlog of Foreign Military Sales for Taiwan in a bid to prevent a hot war with China.

Politico reported earlier in February that the US has scrambled to boost output of 155mm shells Ukraine is burning through. On February 15, the US Army ordered almost $1 billion worth of 155 mm heavy artillery howitzer ammunition.

The next day, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told the Financial Times the United States is reviewing its weapons stockpiles and may have to increase military spending after seeing the high rate at which ammunition has been used in the Ukraine conflict.

