Production of nitrogen fertilizer grew by 4.88%, phosphate by 4.93%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Fertilizers production including nitrogen and phosphate grew by 4.88% and 4.93% respectively during first half of current financial year as compared the production of corresponding period of last year.

According the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI), over 1.606 million tons of nitrogen fertilizer produced during the period from July-December, 2019-20 as against the production of 1.531 million tons of same period last year.

However, on month on month basis the production of nitrogen fertilizers decreased by 10.49% in December as about 242,128 metric tons of nitrogen fertilizers produced as compared the production of 270,505 tons of same month of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the production of phosphate fertilizer in last six months of current financial year was recorded at 339,137 tons as against 323,214 tons of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, the output of phosphate also went down by 5.23% in December as 50,218 tons of phosphate fertilizer produced as against the production of 52,990 tons of same month of last year.

it is worth mentioning here that overall output of LSMI decreased by 3.35% during the period form July-December, 2019-20 compared to July-December, 2018-19.

However, the LSMI output increased by 9.66% during the month of December, 2019 compared to same month of last year, where as it had witnessed 16.40% growth when compared with month of November 2019.