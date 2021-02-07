Production, sales of Buses decrease in first 6 months of fiscal year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Production and sale of Buses decreased during the first 6 months of fiscal year 2021-21.

According to a report of All Pakistan Auto Manufacturers Association production and sales of Buses decreased to 281 and 297 units respectively compared to the production of 326 and 373 units during July-December (2020-21).

Similarly production and Sales of buses was recorded 48 and 51 units respectively in December 2020, compared to the production and sales of 326 and 373 units respectively in December 2019.