UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Production, Sales Of Buses Decrease In First 6 Months Of Fiscal Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Production, sales of Buses decrease in first 6 months of fiscal year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Production and sale of Buses decreased during the first 6 months of fiscal year 2021-21.

According to a report of All Pakistan Auto Manufacturers Association production and sales of Buses decreased to 281 and 297 units respectively compared to the production of 326 and 373 units during July-December (2020-21).

Similarly production and Sales of buses was recorded 48 and 51 units respectively in December 2020, compared to the production and sales of 326 and 373 units respectively in December 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale December 2019 2020 All

Recent Stories

Capping operating capacity of commercial, economic ..

1 hour ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

2 hours ago

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

3 hours ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.