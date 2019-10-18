Profit Alert Sends French Carmaker Renault's Shares Into Tailspin
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:04 PM
French carmaker Renault saw its shares tumble 12 percent Friday after issuing a dismal financial update, extending its woes following the arrest of its former CEO Carlos Ghosn almost a year ago
The company's shares were down 12.3 percent at 48.13 Euros ($53.45) in afternoon trading, in a market down just 0.4 percent.
The fall came a day after Renault, which is struggling to recover from Ghosn's arrest in Japan on financial misconduct charges last November, lowered its sales forecast for the year.
Citing a "less favourable than expected" economic environment, the company said it expected revenues to fall three to four percent from2018 -- previously it had expected sales to be on a par with last year's level.
In the third quarter, revenues fell 1.6 percent to 11.3 billion euros.