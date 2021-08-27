Profit of Chinese SOEs surge in Jan.-July

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The combined profits of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) surged 92.1 percent year on year to nearly 2.79 trillion Yuan (about 430 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first seven months of this year, official data showed Friday.

During the period, the centrally administered SOEs saw their profits up 88.8 percent year on year to over 1.85 trillion yuan, according to the Ministry of Finance.